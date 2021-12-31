B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Select Interior Concepts Inc, Telos Corp, Franchise Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, DoubleDown Interactive Co, Lazydays Holdings Inc, sells Select Interior Concepts Inc, Telos Corp, Franchise Group Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Quantum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B. Riley Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, B. Riley Financial, Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $889 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 25,045,673 shares, 25.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 720,000 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 5,087,263 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7% DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI) - 3,784,036 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.92% Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 2,312,133 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,294,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Exela Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $2.27, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,879,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Journey Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 864,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd by 98.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.781300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,784,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 171.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 698,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Innovate Corp by 34.70%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,723,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $3.54, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $1.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,971,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in RumbleON Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $20.89.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 46.61%. The sale prices were between $36.53 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.96%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 757,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Quantum Corp by 35.33%. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 4,919,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc by 41.79%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 2,179,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Perpetua Resources Corp by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 2,734,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 30.76%. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 567,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Minim Inc by 43.45%. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.82, with an estimated average price of $1.46. The stock is now traded at around $1.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,565,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.