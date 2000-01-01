Lucid: Gearing Up for the Middle East EV Market

Lucid Group Inc. ( LCID, Financial) announced on Monday the signing of agreements with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and the Economic City at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) as it lays the groundwork for a full production factory in Saudi Arabia.

The agreements are expected to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s strategic goal to transform and diversify its economy through the development of sustainable energy and transportation, company officials said. Newark, California-based Lucid estimates that the location of its first international manufacturing plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may result in up to $3.4 billion of value to Lucid over 15 years, and the facility will enable Lucid to address growing demand for products.

At the same time, Lucid’s share price dropped by over 14% in after-hours trading Monday and opened Tudesday with a 16% drop after the company cut its production outlook due to what it called “extraordinary” supply-chain and logistics problems.

Indeed, its quarterly losses swelled to over $1 billion. Lucid said it lost $1.05 billion, or 64 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with losses of $297 million, or $11.11 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue hit $26.4 million, up from $3.6 million a year ago, Lucid said.

“Lucid aspires to be a catalyst for change wherever we go, so it makes perfect sense that we are bringing electric vehicles to one of the world’s biggest oil producing nations. Establishing a global manufacturing footprint is a practical, natural step and enables us to grow our brand, scale our business, and address worldwide and untapped market demand on an entirely new level, while also taking action to address climate change through inspiring sustainable transportation,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and chief technology officer of Lucid Group, in a statement. “Our strong relationships with the Public Investment Fund and our partners at MISA, KAEC and SIDF also give us unique insight into the demand for luxury cars and SUVs in Saudi Arabia and beyond, and we are thrilled to introduce the world’s most advanced electric vehicles to more global markets.”

The luxury EV maker reviewed multiple opportunities before selecting KAEC in Saudi Arabia as the optimal location and opportunity for its first international manufacturing facility, according to a release. The new manufacturing hub will be fully owned by Lucid and enable the company to meet growing international demand for luxury electric vehicles. Lucid also expects to benefit from the availability of competitively-priced commodities and energy and a newly emerging domestic supply chain, and a factory location that facilitates global logistics. The company further expects to be able to access financing to build and equip the manufacturing facility and to train automotive workers.

Lucid officials said they plan to establish operations at KAEC for re-assembly of Lucid Air vehicle “kits” that are pre-manufactured at the company’s U.S. AMP-1 Manufacturing Facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, and, over time, for production of complete vehicles. At its peak, the company expects to manufacture up to 150,000 vehicles per year at the KAEC facility. Construction of the plant is expected to start in the first half of 2022. Vehicles in the initial phase will be slated for the market in Saudi Arabia, but Lucid plans to export finished vehicles to other global markets, including exclusive models designed to appeal to Lucid’s discerning customers in the region and beyond.

“Today, we take a major step towards Saudi Arabia’s goal of diversifying its economy by creating a new manufacturing hub to spearhead the future of mobility for the Middle East region,” said His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, in a statement. “Attracting a global leader in electric vehicles such as Lucid to open its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to creating long-term economic value in a sustainable, enduring, and globally integrated way.”