BlackRock partners with Verizon for private 5G network at new state-of-the-art NYC HQ

BARCELONA, Spain and NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and BlackRock announced today that BlackRock’s new global headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards in New York will feature a private 5G network from Verizon.



The deal brings secure 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity to areas of BlackRock’s brand new Hudson Yards facility where high speed and low latency are put to optimal use, such as its trading floor, client-facing conference center, cutting edge auditorium, and meeting rooms.

The On Site 5G deployment can replace office WiFi and allows BlackRock to take advantage of workplace-of-the-future tools and applications including virtual enhanced training, AR/VR, enhanced security management and monitoring, real-time edge computing and emerging data-centric technologies that require high bandwidth and low latency.

“5G Ultra Wideband is the platform for 21st century business and should be a prerequisite for any workplace that aims to be state of the art and future ready,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “BlackRock’s decision to outfit their new headquarters with On Site 5G from Verizon Business puts them at the forefront of data-centric innovation, in full view of clients, guests and partners, who can enjoy the on-premises private network and all its benefits as well.”

“Our vision from the very beginning was to create a world-class, tech-centric experience for our people and our clients,” said Rob Goldstein, COO of BlackRock. “Partnering with Verizon Business to deploy On Site 5G at our new headquarters will help us turn that vision into reality. As we usher in a new world of work, the vibrant and dynamic environment that we are looking to create will give our people the best opportunities to succeed and better serve our clients.”

On Site 5G is a secure non-standalone private network that combines 5G Ultra Wideband small cells with an LTE packet core and supporting radios, providing compatibility with a wide range of both LTE and 5G devices. The offering uses 5G radios from Corning Incorporated.

As 5G technology and capabilities advance and evolve, On Site 5G provides customers with a scalable, customizable platform to take advantage of developments in burgeoning technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR, real-time edge compute and much more.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

