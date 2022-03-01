Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI, Financial)(AIM:OMI, Financial) the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the London South East Natural Resources Investor Webinar on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at 6-8 pm (UK Local time)
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, you can register for free using the link below:
London South East 8 March registration link
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6916456090281/WN_kyeX1ibCT0aXEUdkO9gIOg
