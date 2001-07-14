Humana Elects David T. Feinberg, M.D. to Board of Directors

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that David T. Feinberg, M.D., M.B.A., has been elected as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. He currently serves as the President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Cerner, a supplier of health information technology services, devices and hardware.

Dr. Feinberg is a seasoned industry executive with 25-plus years in senior healthcare leadership roles. Prior to joining Cerner, Dr. Feinberg served as Vice President of Google Health, where he led Google’s worldwide health efforts, bringing together groups from across Google and Alphabet that used artificial intelligence, product expertise and hardware to tackle some of healthcare’s biggest challenges, and was responsible for organizing and innovating Google’s various healthcare initiatives. Before that, Dr. Feinberg served as President and CEO of Geisinger Health and spent more than twenty years at the UCLA, where he served in a number of leadership roles, including President, CEO and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor and CEO for the UCLA Hospital System, and CEO of UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

“David is a proven executive with tremendous experience in the healthcare industry, leading organizations focused on technology and digital innovation to improve clinical care,” said Humana Chairman of the Board Kurt J. Hilzinger. “His background, patient-centric mindset, operating experience and expertise in guiding systems transformations will benefit Humana as the Company continues to grow, innovate and execute on its strategy. We are pleased to welcome David to the Humana Board and look forward to benefiting from his perspectives as the Company continues to improve the customer experience, reduce costs and deliver for its shareholders.”

His election brings the number of Humana directors to 14.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005515/en/