Gannett to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Reed, will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

11:05 a.m. ET / 8:05 a.m. PT

Palm Beach, Florida

The video webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website under the News and Events – Event Calendar section and will remain archived there for one year from the respective date of the fireside chat.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 45 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LOCALiQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

