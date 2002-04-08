SafeVchat™ Sees Demand Surge from Healthcare Providers for Secure Video Conferencing Solutions as Russian Threat Intensifies

EDISON, N.J., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR), a Cyber Security company that provides next-gen secure video conferencing, today announced that on the heels of the Russian invasion of Ukraine it has seen a surge of interest for its SafeVchat secure video conferencing & collaboration platform, especially within the healthcare industry. Cyber Security is more critical than ever given the global unrest fueled by Russian aggression. SafeVchat meets the needs of security-minded users who now have more concerns than ever over privacy, data accessibility, and the threat of hacks and cyber-attacks.



“We see attacks like the recent Microsoft video conferencing breaches as underscoring a need more than ever to tighten up on clear areas of vulnerability, like privacy-weak video conferencing platforms,” explained George Waller, EVP and co-founder of StrikeForce Technologies. “All allies of Ukraine should be on the highest alert for a surge in retaliatory cyber-attacks from Russian intelligence sources. Right now, hackers are seizing on ‘cyber-holes’ within general purpose video conferencing platforms where they can penetrate defenses to reach critical information and create havoc. We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the adoption of our security-first platform by organizations with confidential data, among them healthcare facilities with sensitive patient information. No video conferencing system should ever allow a person to login that wasn’t authorized to join.”

“In the last two months 25 new hospitals & clinics have signed-up to evaluate SafeVchat,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “and just about every one of them have told us that they recognize the need for extra measures to prevent unauthorized data access, and SafeVchat was a critical component of their strategy.” Many companies have taken steps to create cyber protection in core functions like their data centers, cloud and endpoints. “But hackers look for the forgotten areas that are the perfect ‘secret-doorways’ into an organization’s inner sanctum. Turns out most video conferencing platforms are not built with Cyber Security as a primary building block and therefore, could present an unwanted opening for bad actors. SafeVchat is the only purpose-built platform designed to authenticate every user, all the time,” said Kay.

The traditional workplace continues to evolve, with more employees and organizations embracing remote workspaces. Many businesses today rely on virtual communications, yet an increase in so-called ‘Zoom bomb’ attacks has led to U.S. senators openly questioning the overall security of video conferencing tools.

To address increased threats, StrikeForce and Aite-Novarica’s joint research-driven whitepaper proposed an alternative approach to video conferencing security built for modern organizations, government agencies and their sensitive collaboration needs. The whitepaper outlines a more dynamic and secure approach than those available on the common video platforms of today and recommends new secure video classification guidelines to protect privacy and data on video conferencing calls based on the sensitivity of information discussed.

StrikeForce and Aite-Novarica call for data to be handled with the same diligence and governance as information shared across other mediums during video conferences. Data should be identified and classified based on its sensitivity and each should be protected by the appropriate security measures. The research and this unique approach were devised in accordance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) cybersecurity framework, a collection of fundamental standards and best practices to assist companies in developing and improving their cybersecurity posture.

