Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., March 1, 2022

TEANECK, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Cognizant_Logo_Logo.jpg

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference


• Presenter:

Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer

• Date:

Monday, March 7, 2022

• Time:

1:20 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY76787&sd=2022-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301492491.html

SOURCE Cognizant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY76787&Transmission_Id=202203010800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY76787&DateId=20220301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles