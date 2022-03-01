VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN MARCH INVESTOR EVENTS

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in March 2022:

March 3rd - KBW Fintech Payments Conference

March 7th - JMP Technology Conference

March 10th - Wolfe FinTech Forum

March 24th - Ladenburg Thalmann Special Crypto Expo 2022

March 28th - Bank of America Virtual Crypto Mining Conference

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 85 different cryptocurrency assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12% annually on more than 35 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides cryptocurrency payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

