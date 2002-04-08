FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. ( FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to provide an operations update.



Illinois Basin

Rework operations have commenced on the Charles Bland #2 for stimulation operation targeting the Upper McClosky Lime and Aux Vases formation. The workover operations in the Cinse area encompass a total of 3 wells for acid stimulation procedures to increase production. The wells involved are the Charles Bland #1, Charles Bland #2, and the Johnson Trust #3.

The Bland #1 and Johnson Trust #3 will be stimulated by acidizing the Lower McClosky, Middle McClosky and Aux Vases formations. These rework operations are expected to add 10-15 barrels of oil per day of gross production to the properties’ overall production profile. Estimated payback for these rework operations is 90 days. These marginal well improvements are the most cost-effective way of adding production.

On February 28th the Company through its direct subsidiary Anaconda Energy, LLC, entered into a participation agreement with Benchmark Properties, Ltd., for 50% working interest to stimulate and workover the Mark Heat #4 well, located in Jasper County, Illinois.

Rockies and Mid-Continent Expansion

The return-to-production and well stimulation program has been extremely successful so far and as such the Company plans to continue to aggressively seek similar partnerships with other established operators in the Rockies and midcontinent, where the Company can provide its expertise and capital in exchange for up to 75% working interest in the properties and wells. These types of rework operations significantly reduce the Company’s cost of production acquisition.

The Company has two strategic partnership agreements to pursue lands and return-to-production opportunities in the Illinois and Williston basins. The Company is also now targeting marginal and stripper well production to optimize in Oklahoma and seeking similar underdeveloped and underexploited properties with upside potential.

Oklahoma

The Company, through its direct subsidiary, Anaconda Energy, LLC, recently entered in to a letter of intent with LBM53, LLC to explore return-to-production opportunities in Southern Oklahoma. The parties plan to jointly acquire leases with or without producing wells and engage in workover operations to return to production, optimize and/or stimulate existing wells on the acquired leaseholds. The initial agreement covers rework operations on 3 leases: Harley, Hutchinson, and Isaac. The projected production from these work-over operations is estimated to be up to 25 barrels of oil per day with payback expected in than 180 days.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (“FTXP” or the “Company”), is an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow. The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of assets through two core initiatives. The first initiative is to generate high-impact oil and gas exploration projects. The second is to invest in hydrogen and geothermal projects for a low carbon future through its New Energy Ventures division by identifying areas where the Company can contribute to a viable, realistic, and balanced future energy mix. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

