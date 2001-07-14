PROS to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

PROS+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in-person at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, taking place at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco from Monday, March 7 - Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Stefan Schulz, Chief Financial Officer, and Belinda Overdeput, Director of Investor Relations, will conduct one-on-one investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat at 4:45 p.m. PST / 7:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

A webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.pros.com. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least 90 days after the conference ends.

