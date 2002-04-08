E! Online Signs New Five-Year Partnership with Taboola to Power Recommendations Across its Digital Property

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new five-year deal with E! Online , a global, multiplatform brand for all things entertainment, pop culture and lifestyle that reaches 1 in 3 U.S. adults on TV and/or digital in an average month.

Under the deal, E! Online has selected Taboola as its new, exclusive third party provider of mid article video, providing new opportunities for brand advertisers to tap into E! Online’s large audience, in brand safe and highly visible formats.

E! Online will continue to utilize Taboola Feed, a below article, seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized publisher content and initiatives, while also recommending engaging and valuable monetization elements. Additionally, to enhance user engagement, E! Online is testing Taboola Stories, an offering that helps publishers engage readers with the familiar user-adored social media “stories” format.

“E! Online has built a must-read destination for entertainment and they have succeeded especially well in staying top of mind with young, influential readers,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “Together, we’ve focused on a test and learn approach that has allowed us to mutually innovate and with new additions like mid article video and Taboola Stories, we are opening new, exciting opportunities. We are grateful for the trust they have put in us in the past and in the 5 years ahead.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

