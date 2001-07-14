TriMas Announces Acquisition of Intertech

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that it has acquired Intertech Plastics (“Intertech”), an innovative solutions provider of complex, precision injection molded components, expanding its product portfolio and capabilities for applications in the medical end market. Intertech will become part of TriMas Packaging, effective immediately.

Intertech, founded by Noel Ginsburg in 1980, consists of two manufacturing facilities located in Denver, Colorado, which specialize in custom injection molding with advanced manufacturing capabilities for products used in medical applications, as well as products and assemblies for consumer and industrial applications. Intertech’s medical-related product offering, manufactured in a dedicated ISO 13485 certified facility with a Class 8 controlled environment and MedAccred® accreditations, includes highly-engineered and tight tolerance components used in vascular access and in vitro diagnostic applications. In a separate facility, Intertech manufactures injection-molded products for food, wellness, hospitality and e-commerce logistics applications. Intertech has invested in innovation efforts to commercialize sustainable resin technology, including the use of biopolymers and plant-based resins in specific packaging applications. Intertech previously operated as a private, family-owned company, and generated approximately $32 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Intertech to the TriMas family of businesses,” said Thomas Amato, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriMas. “We look forward to supporting Intertech’s management team and leveraging the TriMas Business Model to accelerate the growth of products used in medical and health-related applications. The addition of Intertech, combined with TriMas’ December 2021 acquisition of Omega and our existing presence in pharmaceutical & nutraceutical applications, expands our product offerings into the Life Sciences market, which we believe has attractive long-term growth characteristics.”

“We have been pleased to work with and carefully select TriMas, as we transition Intertech into its next phase of development,” said Noel Ginsburg, Intertech’s founder and majority shareholder. “We look forward to TriMas’ support and investments to enhance Intertech’s growth well into the future.” Jim Kepler, Intertech’s President and shareholder, along with the Intertech leadership team, will stay on with the Company and will report to Fabio Salik, President of TriMas Packaging. “We look forward to Jim and the broader Intertech management team’s future contributions to TriMas,” concluded Amato.

TriMas’ acquisition of Intertech represents TriMas’ sixth acquisition in the packaging market since early 2019, and its second with products, injection molding manufacturing capability and customer approvals in the medical technology end market. This acquisition is consistent with TriMas’ core strategy to allocate capital and available capacity to build out its packaging platform. TriMas will discuss additional details related to this transaction on its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call later today.

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 12 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005339/en/