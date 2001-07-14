Allison Transmission to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences:

G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, and Raymond Posadas, Managing Director of Investor Relations, will present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The management team will present in-person at 11:00 a.m. EST.

David S. Graziosi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference, to be held at The Landmark Hotel in London on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The management team will present virtually at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1:05 p.m. GMT).

The presentation materials and webcasts will be available on the Allison Transmission website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.allisontransmission.com%2F. A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 12 months.

