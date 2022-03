Premier, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Premier%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. ET

KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum, on March 22, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcasts, as well as replays of these events, will be available on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.premierinc.com%2Fevents-and-reports%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier%26rsquo%3Bs+blog for more information about the company.

