ICE Global Network Introduces Global Hardware Procurement and Managed Services Solution

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of its global procurement and managed services solution with Techary, a leading provider of global technology solutions.

ICE Global Network (IGN) provides high quality content, delivery and execution service through an ultra-secure and highly resilient network, connecting global market participants to a broad range of data and financial and commodity markets. This new IGN offering, supported by Techary, will provide customers with end-to-end hosting, hardware procurement, management and support through one single IGN solution.

“ICE Global Network offers global market participants a high-quality, focused service with on demand access to more than 150 liquidity venues across a broad range of asset classes,” said Margaret Niche, Head of ICE Global Network. “Our work with Techary will allow our customers to incorporate hardware and managed services as additional important components of their trading infrastructure.”

Techary specializes in solution design, implementation and support of infrastructure. With a global network of more than 100 vendors, Techary’s capabilities allow IGN to offer customers an end-to-end solution for their trading technology and infrastructure. Techary also has the ability to securely monitor and support infrastructure remotely or deployed within IGN environments, allowing for more ease of scalability for their operations.

“Our work with ICE brings together our expertise within procurement and managed services to provide and support important infrastructure that complements ICE’s global network and market data solution,” said Tom Stephens, Chief Executive Officer at Techary. “ICE’s customers can now have a complete solution, leveraging ICE’s expertise, combined with our experience in procuring, deploying and supporting the technology for these critical deployments.”

For more information about ICE Global Network and its managed services solution, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ice.com%2Fconnectivity-and-feeds%2Fhosting-managed-services.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental+Exchange%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New+York+Stock+Exchange, and clearing+houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data+services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE+Mortgage+Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

