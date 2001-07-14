Evolus Names Christos Monovoukas Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, has appointed Christos Monovoukas as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, effective February 28, 2022. Monovoukas will join Evolus’ Leadership Team reporting to CEO David Moatazedi and support the company's strategic goals and growth strategy.

Monovoukas brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, venture investing, corporate strategy and operations across a number of healthcare companies. Prior to joining Evolus, Monovoukas served as Vice President of Global M&A and Corporate Development at Olympus Corporation. Before that, he served as Vice President of New Business Development at both Smith & Nephew and Pharos, LLC.

“We are delighted to welcome Christos to the team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to gain market share in the U.S. with our flagship product, Jeuveau®, expand operations in Europe and execute on our growth plans for Evolus,” said David Moatazedi, President and CEO at Evolus. “His deep knowledge of the healthcare landscape and solid track record of successful transactions will provide valuable guidance as we embark on our journey to become a leading, multi-product aesthetics company.”

In connection with his hiring, Evolus granted inducement awards to Mr. Monovoukas on February 28, 2022 that consist of options to purchase 171,103 shares of Evolus common stock and 39,012 restricted stock units (RSUs). The awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement to Mr. Monovoukas’ acceptance of employment with the company.

The stock options have an exercise price of $9.15 per share, the closing price of Evolus’ common stock on the grant date. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the number of shares subject to the option vesting on each annual anniversary of Mr. Monovoukas’ first day of employment. The RSUs vest 25% on each annual anniversary of Mr. Monovoukas’ start date. Both the stock options and the RSUs are subject to acceleration in certain events including certain terminations or upon certain terminations in connection with a change in control of Evolus.

