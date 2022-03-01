Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BioLife Solutions to Attend and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

2 minutes ago
Cowen presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th from 12:50-1:30pm ET in Track 12

KeyBanc presentation will be a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 23rd - tentatively scheduled for 4:30pm ET.

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2022

BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, Rod de Greef, President and COO, and Troy Wichterman, CFO, are scheduled to present at both the Cowen and KeyBanc Investor Conferences in March 2022.

COWEN 42nd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)
Track 12
Wednesday, March 9th
12:50-1:20pm ET
https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/42nd-annual-health-care-conference/

KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Forum
Fireside Chat
Wednesday, March 23rd
4:30pm ET

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosolÒ biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company

Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
[email protected]

Investors

LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA77198&sd=2022-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-attend-and-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301492598.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

