Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, 3M Co

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, 3M Co, Coca-Cola Co, BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owns 1882 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 152,508 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.08% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 176,189 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,888 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 44,244 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,290 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.50%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 126,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3071.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $316.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $298.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 469.08%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 124.43%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2697.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63.28.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.52%. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 17,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 17,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 48.07%. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 6,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 5,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 88.09%. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Equifax Inc by 80.58%. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 162 shares as of 2021-12-31.