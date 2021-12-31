Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, 3M Co

- New Purchases: TPYP, XLI, DFAC, XLP, XLB, CP, PTLO, MHI, AER, BV, CHWY, BRBR, OIH, USMV, VTEB, VTWO, AMG, AEO, AVD, WTRG, BHP, BHLB, ANIP, BYD, CRH, CBT, CCMP, CVGW, CPE, CWST, CHS, PLCE, CRUS, CLB, WOLF, AORT, DSGX, ENDP, FICO, FCFS, FSP, GATX, GHL, BCOR, KAI, MDU, MCS, MITK, MPAA, NPK, NP, NTCT, NTR, RGEN, REX, SHEN, SWBI, SCS, TDS, TRI, TWI, TTE, UBSI, WSFS, WEX, OPRX, EHTH, EBS, MASI, APPS, TREE, FF, OPI, RILY, AMPH, PEB, ZG, CG, SCM, ICLR, NVEE, DMB, COTY, IVT, TMX, SAGE, LBRDA, CABO, HLI, WSC, LSXMK, EVBG, TRHC, CWH, ICHR, THRY, CARS, JHG, SPCE, EYE, GTES, COLD, GSHD, WH, NIO, ADPT, PHR, CRNC, SITM, FOUR, GOCO, BEPC, LI, RKT, HRMY, XPEV, AI, SV, PRCH, APPH, PSFE, AGL, DLO, UWMC, UWMC, MQ, SOFI, SOFI, BHG, CFLT, CNM, LCID, DWAC, BHIL, TSVT, KD, LYLT, ONL, RIVN, DOUG, AMLP, SPSM, USO, VONV,
- Added Positions: VWO, AMZN, ACN, MSFT, DHR, AAPL, GOOG, BIV, SCZ, MA, NKE, SHM, FISV, INTU, HYG, TJX, UNH, GOOGL, UNP, AMAT, BRK.B, FB, IWM, XLF, EL, ECL, LOW, ZTS, BR, AMT, ADP, JPM, BSV, COST, IDXX, SHW, XLE, CHD, TGT, AMJ, QCOM, SYK, WSO, CCI, NEE, MKC, ADBE, BWA, CBRE, CL, LIN, SBUX, TMO, CMCSA, ORCL, DG, IBB, VEA, SCHW, CSCO, NUE, VZ, DFS, AMGN, EXC, EXPD, GD, JCI, WTW, NVT, LRGF, ABT, CMI, GS, HON, LH, MDT, PG, VTR, POST, PNR, MO, BDX, PARA, CI, EA, INTC, NVDA, PEP, PFE, GL, RTX, VLO, DIS, LDOS, BX, TSLA, IEFA, VBK, XLV, AMED, BLK, BMY, ED, EOG, EQR, HD, TSN, WFC, PM, FIVN, DFAT, EFG, ICF, IEMG, VBR, VOO, VYM, PLD, AXP, CVS, COLB, CNMD, ETN, EW, FDX, FORM, FELE, HUM, KNX, MRVL, MCHP, MOH, NFLX, PH, PLUG, ROST, CRM, SEE, TXN, VFC, TNL, AWK, SPSC, LYB, NOW, WDAY, CTLT, SHOP, TEAM, APPN, SPOT, REZI, RBLX, COIN, BND, EFAV, IYR, VOE, VTI, DDD, AAON, AIR, ASML, VCEL, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AEIS, AMD, HTH, AFL, A, ADC, ALK, AIN, ARE, ATI, ADS, LNT, MDRX, ALNY, DOX, CRMT, AEP, AEL, TVTY, AME, APH, ADI, ANIK, NLY, ADM, AJG, ABG, ASTE, AZO, AVB, BP, BLL, BK, B, BIO, BMRN, AX, SAM, BXP, EPAY, BRC, BCO, CAL, BF.B, BLDR, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTS, CTRA, CDNS, CAMP, CPT, KMX, CAH, PRDO, CRS, CE, LUMN, CHE, LNG, CPK, CME, CINF, CTSH, FIX, CBU, CPSI, DXC, CAG, STZ, CRVL, CORT, CXW, CR, CCRN, CUTR, XRAY, DXPE, DRI, DAR, ATGE, DXCM, DRH, DBD, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DD, DRE, SSP, EMN, EBIX, DISH, EIX, WIRE, ENS, EPC, NPO, ENTG, ETR, EQIX, ELS, ESS, ETD, EEFT, RE, EXPE, EXPO, EXR, FMC, FARO, FR, FRME, FE, FL, F, FWRD, BEN, FCX, FCEL, GME, GRMN, IT, AJRD, GPN, GTN, GFF, HAL, HNGR, MNST, HOG, HAS, HVT, HA, HSY, HSKA, HPQ, HIW, HMN, HRL, HST, MTCH, INFO, IDA, INCY, IART, IPAR, ICE, IFF, IPG, ISRG, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, JBHT, J, JNPR, KLAC, KAMN, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KSS, KR, LKQ, LTC, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LII, JEF, LFUS, LPSN, MTB, MGM, MKSI, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MMS, MCK, MED, MRCY, VIVO, MTH, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, TAP, MPWR, MNRO, MCO, MOG.A, MSI, MYGN, NRG, NBR, NDAQ, NKTR, NTAP, NYT, NEU, NWL, NI, NVO, NUAN, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ZEUS, OMC, OMI, PCAR, PCG, PPG, PTC, PTEN, PEGA, PKI, PETS, PNW, PBI, POLY, RL, PRAA, POWL, PBH, BKNG, PSMT, RDNT, PFG, PRGS, PGR, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, NXGN, QDEL, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RNR, RBA, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROG, ROP, ONTO, RUTH, R, SBAC, SLB, STX, XPO, SLGN, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SJI, SO, SWN, SM, SWK, STE, STRA, TROW, TSM, TTWO, SKT, TDY, TFX, TNC, TER, TEX, TKR, TSCO, TRMK, USPH, UAL, UFI, UFCS, UHT, MTN, VECO, VRSN, VRTX, VVI, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WAB, EVRG, WDC, WSM, WGO, WWW, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZUMZ, L, GPRE, VNDA, FMO, QRTEA, CSII, GTLS, LMAT, DEI, SPR, IPGP, AIMC, CENTA, TMUS, PODD, BGS, TEL, G, VMW, AROC, ULTA, ENSG, DGLY, NX, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, IVR, BUD, H, FTNT, LEA, EFC, CHTR, QNST, SSNC, CBOE, CPS, KKR, GDOT, NXPI, GM, NLSN, PCRX, KMI, HCA, HII, MPC, VAC, APTV, LPI, ZNGA, REGI, SLCA, MTDR, EPAM, ENPH, PSX, SUPN, FRGI, PANW, CHUY, BLMN, CONE, RC, IBTX, IQV, NWSA, AMH, SPNT, BURL, RMAX, CNHI, BRX, WIX, LGIH, CHGG, XNCR, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, IBP, INGN, PCTY, SABR, LPG, CTRE, TRUP, FWONK, LNTH, CFG, W, CDK, AVNS, FRPT, TBK, ENVA, LBRDK, NEWR, WK, JRVR, SHAK, DEA, ETSY, UNIT, TRU, ALRM, NTRA, KHC, RUN, Z, RGNX, NVCR, HPE, GCP, TPB, FTV, TWLO, SMPL, TTD, FLGT, VST, BL, AA, LW, ORGO, PK, HWM, FND, IR, ATUS, SAFE, GPMT, JBGS, PETQ, MDB, SE, ILPT, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, TALO, ARLO, STNE, DELL, CVET, FOXA, PINS, ALC, ZM, BYND, UBER, AVTR, CLVT, AMCR, DT, NET, BILL, GDYN, SLQT, VRM, RPRX, AZEK, DNB, LMND, DCT, SNOW, U, PLTR, QS, DASH, ABNB, OPEN, CIVI, CIVI, SGFY, VSCO, GXO, BOND, EWJ, IVW, MDY, SCHC, SCHH, SPTL, TOTL, VCIT, VCSH, VXUS, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IWD, TIP, EMB, T, MMM, KO, XOM, IWN, IWB, TXT, EFV, EFX, BAC, EMR, KMB, FBHS, GNTX, IRM, JNJ, PAYX, ABBV, DOW, EFA, CB, AEE, TFC, BCE, CSX, CAT, CVX, C, COP, DE, EFSC, GPC, PEAK, WELL, IBM, JKHY, MS, NVS, LUV, UL, WBA, WM, WEC, SQ, VICI, MRNA, IWO, SCHF, APD, AKAM, AXS, COF, FIS, CBSH, CYH, GLW, DEO, D, DUK, FAST, GE, GIS, LHX, HUN, LYV, MRK, NTGR, ASGN, OKE, PNC, TRV, SUI, SNX, TECH, TYL, USB, UAA, UPS, WCN, WCC, WST, WHR, NEO, PMT, AVGO, VRSK, KAR, FAF, APO, MPLX, VEEV, NAVI, ZEN, CZR, SYNH, QRVO, KRNT, UA, VVV, CHX, CTVA, FVRR, CARR, DKNG, CNXC, MRVI, IJH, IVE, JKE, QQQ, SCHG, VNQI, VSS, VUG, EGHT, ABM, AMSF, SRPT, AKR, ACCO, EPAC, AGYS, ALB, ALL, HES, ECOL, ABCB, ABC, ANGO, ANSS, AZPN, AGO, AZN, ATO, ADSK, AVY, AVA, AVT, BBBY, BDC, BHE, BBY, BIG, BA, BSX, BDN, EAT, CEVA, HLX, ELY, BXMT, CCL, CRI, CERN, CRL, CIR, CTXS, CLF, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, COHU, CMA, CMTL, CONN, CNSL, COO, CUZ, CW, DHI, DCP, SITC, DVN, DCI, LCII, DRQ, BOOM, ESE, EWBC, LLY, EME, ENB, ERF, EXAS, EXTR, FCN, AGM, PACW, FLS, FOSL, FDP, GIII, TGNA, GCO, ROCK, GILD, GVA, GPK, ITGR, GBX, HRB, HAE, THG, HSC, HCSG, EHC, HEI, HP, HIBB, HFC, HOLX, HUBG, ITW, TT, NSIT, IDCC, SNEX, IP, ISBC, VIAV, JBLU, KELYA, KFY, MDLZ, KLIC, LSTR, BBWI, LNN, LAD, LMT, MDC, MMP, MRO, SPGI, MEI, MIDD, MTX, MHK, MUR, VTRS, NCR, NOV, NTUS, NNI, NEOG, NYMT, NXST, NOK, NWN, OSIS, OII, ODP, OIS, ONB, OHI, OSUR, OI, PPBI, PKE, MD, PRGO, PDCE, PVH, PAA, POWI, PFBC, PRA, MODV, RMBS, RRGB, RCII, RMD, ROL, RGLD, SSB, SLM, SPXC, SWM, SGEN, SRE, SBNY, SLP, SKX, SKYW, SAH, SON, SMP, SCL, SRCL, SHOO, RGR, SRDX, NLOK, SNV, TTEC, TPX, TOL, THS, TREX, TRMB, TGI, TUP, UCTT, UMPQ, UNF, UIS, UTL, UVV, UEIC, UHS, UNM, VLY, OSPN, VGR, WNC, WAT, ANTM, WERN, WABC, WTM, WLL, WTFC, WETF, INT, WYNN, SPB, EBAY, IRBT, STAR, CMG, ET, LQDT, TDG, LEN.B, RDS.B, DK, PGTI, KALU, EVR, HBI, WU, OC, SBH, FSLR, ALGT, AVAV, EIG, CQP, CNK, DAL, JAZZ, LL, LRN, TWO, ARR, IGT, CELH, AMEH, HI, HCI, LOPE, VRTS, LOCO, WKHS, STWD, IOVA, ARI, GNRC, RCM, SIX, VRA, TRGP, FLT, WD, AAT, BKU, INN, DOOR, KOS, SXC, HZNP, XYL, TRIP, CPRI, PARR, GWRE, YELP, ALSN, COOP, SPLK, ACRE, SRC, PLAY, AMBA, RLGY, FANG, WES, NCLH, APAM, EVTC, VOYA, PFSI, CDW, SAIC, ESI, TWTR, OMF, COMM, ESNT, NMIH, RARE, QURE, TWOU, PAYC, ANET, CCS, VNOM, RYAM, NEP, BABA, SYF, NOMD, HUBS, VSTO, XHR, GDDY, BKI, GNL, ENR, GKOS, TDOC, CC, PYPL, OLLI, NGVT, FHB, ELF, COUP, YUMC, NEX, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, HCC, CVNA, NESR, BHF, ROKU, ECVT, WHD, ZS, EAF, DOCU, AVLR, FTDR, ELAN, GH, LYFT, KTB, CRWD, CHNG, TXG, NVST, DDOG, PTON, PNTG, OTIS, IAC, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, OSH, VNT, AAN, CERT, UPST, WOOF, OGN, VMEO, DTM, SLVM, ARKK, DJP, EEMV, IGE, LQD, MOAT, RSP, SCHA, SCHV, SCHZ, SHY, VGSH, VGT, VIG, VNQ, VTV, XT,
- Sold Out: EMHY, KBWR, USA, VMO, OCDX, PRO, IUSG, LSPD, FSK, ENBL, MGNI, KSU, NNDM, IUSV, BBN, ESRT, M, FRT, MOO, FPF, DSL, PFGC, JYNT, BNED, SWI, CGC, PAHC, GCI, CARA, AAOI, BLUE, ESGU, VIGI, SPYV, SHV, OMFL, KOMP, IYJ, IGM, GEM, FNDF, RETA, AGG, CHPT, CHPT, TSP, PLMR, AMCX, PLAN, ADT, CADE, CADE, TCMD, IVC, RAVN, OFIX, JWN, NBIX, MYE, MDP, MDP, MCY, MTRX, LGND, KRG, SNY, SVC, HRC, HXL, HT, HLF, EXEL, UFS, DAKT, DSPG, CMO, MCR, RPAI, VER, ATNI, BWXT, GBDC, ADUS, ECHO, FTI, MRTX, JPC, EPZM, MMT, XRX, WW, VICR, OLED, TG, STMP, SPPI, DHC,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 152,508 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.08%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 176,189 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,888 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 44,244 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 25,290 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.50%
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 126,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3071.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $316.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $298.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 469.08%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 124.43%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2697.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $42.78.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63.28.Sold Out: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44.Sold Out: Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Pros Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.27.Sold Out: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75.Reduced: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.52%. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 17,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 17,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 48.07%. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 6,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $148.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 5,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Textron Inc (TXT)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Textron Inc by 88.09%. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $74.34. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced to a holding in Equifax Inc by 80.58%. The sale prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust still held 162 shares as of 2021-12-31.
