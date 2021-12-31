Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Medtronic PLC, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: PNW, FSK, BMY, EXC, GILD, HOG, INTC, KR, WWE, KMI, ABBV, IVT, CFG, FBRT, FBRT, ONL,
- Added Positions: MDT, USHY, FIS, OMC, SHYG, FALN, PM, FLOT, LYG, SHV, EMHY, FISV, LMT, WMT, SHY, LQDH, BDX, AVGO, PHK, VOO, KBR, STE, MFC, IBM, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, LOW, HD, PG, HYG, VUG, VTV, BLK, GOOGL, IGSB, VEA, ENB, BNDX, FB, BSV, BRK.B, CMCSA, AAPL, MSFT, MA, ORCL, BKNG, IQV, UPS, V, ABC, VMBS, WFC, GOOG, DUK, BIV, VB, BLV, LAMR, UNH, EBAY, VWO, JNJ, UL, ANTM, TFC, XOM, FE, GIS, GPC, SCHW, RBLX, NVS, NFLX, KO, D, WMB, CNP, ADI, AMGN, JPM, GD, BK, UBER, SRC, TXN, EPD, HBI, PEP, KMX, CMP, SNY, EIX, SBUX, MMP, MCD, AXP, LYFT, TSM, RTX, MO, AMZN, CVS, MCK, PAGP, WPP, VZ, DIS, ALNY, T, VTR, IONS, HON, WELL, KD,
- Sold Out: MDLZ, SBRA, KHC, IVOV,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 33,284 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.7%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 201,013 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 83,486 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 53,287 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 82,538 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 201392.86%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 28,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 127,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 179.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 97,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.93 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $165.23.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.
