Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Medtronic PLC, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: PNW, FSK, BMY, EXC, GILD, HOG, INTC, KR, WWE, KMI, ABBV, IVT, CFG, FBRT, FBRT, ONL,

PNW, FSK, BMY, EXC, GILD, HOG, INTC, KR, WWE, KMI, ABBV, IVT, CFG, FBRT, FBRT, ONL, Added Positions: MDT, USHY, FIS, OMC, SHYG, FALN, PM, FLOT, LYG, SHV, EMHY, FISV, LMT, WMT, SHY, LQDH, BDX, AVGO, PHK, VOO, KBR, STE, MFC, IBM, CAT,

MDT, USHY, FIS, OMC, SHYG, FALN, PM, FLOT, LYG, SHV, EMHY, FISV, LMT, WMT, SHY, LQDH, BDX, AVGO, PHK, VOO, KBR, STE, MFC, IBM, CAT, Reduced Positions: PFE, LOW, HD, PG, HYG, VUG, VTV, BLK, GOOGL, IGSB, VEA, ENB, BNDX, FB, BSV, BRK.B, CMCSA, AAPL, MSFT, MA, ORCL, BKNG, IQV, UPS, V, ABC, VMBS, WFC, GOOG, DUK, BIV, VB, BLV, LAMR, UNH, EBAY, VWO, JNJ, UL, ANTM, TFC, XOM, FE, GIS, GPC, SCHW, RBLX, NVS, NFLX, KO, D, WMB, CNP, ADI, AMGN, JPM, GD, BK, UBER, SRC, TXN, EPD, HBI, PEP, KMX, CMP, SNY, EIX, SBUX, MMP, MCD, AXP, LYFT, TSM, RTX, MO, AMZN, CVS, MCK, PAGP, WPP, VZ, DIS, ALNY, T, VTR, IONS, HON, WELL, KD,

PFE, LOW, HD, PG, HYG, VUG, VTV, BLK, GOOGL, IGSB, VEA, ENB, BNDX, FB, BSV, BRK.B, CMCSA, AAPL, MSFT, MA, ORCL, BKNG, IQV, UPS, V, ABC, VMBS, WFC, GOOG, DUK, BIV, VB, BLV, LAMR, UNH, EBAY, VWO, JNJ, UL, ANTM, TFC, XOM, FE, GIS, GPC, SCHW, RBLX, NVS, NFLX, KO, D, WMB, CNP, ADI, AMGN, JPM, GD, BK, UBER, SRC, TXN, EPD, HBI, PEP, KMX, CMP, SNY, EIX, SBUX, MMP, MCD, AXP, LYFT, TSM, RTX, MO, AMZN, CVS, MCK, PAGP, WPP, VZ, DIS, ALNY, T, VTR, IONS, HON, WELL, KD, Sold Out: MDLZ, SBRA, KHC, IVOV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Lowe's Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owns 290 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/semmax+financial+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 33,284 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.7% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 201,013 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 83,486 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 53,287 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 82,538 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.5%

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 201392.86%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 28,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 127,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 179.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 97,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.93 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $165.23.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.