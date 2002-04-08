Asure CEO, Pat Goepel discusses business growth opportunities at the Independent Payroll Providers Association Summit in Las Vegas

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., ( ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced it is supporting the Independent Payroll Providers Association (IPPA) Spring Summit as a Premier sponsor.



This trade and networking event will take place March 2 to 4, 2022, in Las Vegas and online.

“Asure's commitment to the IPPA reflects our dedication to providing leading technology and service solutions to payroll and HR service resellers,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “We’re very excited to be back and share all of our product updates after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic,” added Goepel.

Asure will attend this important industry event for independent payroll providers to discuss business growth opportunities and communicate updates in 4 key areas:

All-in-One Payroll & HR – Since last gathering at this event two years ago, our Payroll and HR solutions have come together as a single product with a new look and feel. This solution has helps payroll service providers grow their service bureau with a complete payroll & HR solution.

– Since last gathering at this event two years ago, our Payroll and HR solutions have come together as a single product with a new look and feel. This solution has helps payroll service providers grow their service bureau with a complete payroll & HR solution. Flexible Tax Filing – Shortly after the 2020 IPPA event, Asure acquired a new Payroll Tax filing platform and have since integrated it into our core payroll platforms. This new service allows resellers to calculate, file, and pay taxes according to their individual business model.

– Shortly after the 2020 IPPA event, Asure acquired a new Payroll Tax filing platform and have since integrated it into our core payroll platforms. This new service allows resellers to calculate, file, and pay taxes according to their individual business model. Benefit Administration Integration – Asure recently built out new integration with benefit platform industry leader Employee Navigator. This bi-directional data integration enables resellers to sell bigger deals, save clients’ time, and reach new prospects.

– Asure recently built out new integration with benefit platform industry leader Employee Navigator. This bi-directional data integration enables resellers to sell bigger deals, save clients’ time, and reach new prospects. Outsourced HR – Asure is launching new HR services at this year’s IPPA show. The turnkey HR Consulting solutions are available at a fraction of the cost of hiring an internal HR team and will help Asure’s resellers keep their clients compliant and win the war for talent.



About Asure Software

Asure ( ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

About IPPA

IPPA is a nationally recognized membership association dedicated to SaaS solutions, distribution management, and growth in the Payroll – HR – HCM market. Our 200+ members are committed to strengthening relationships, sharing best practices, providing education and are responsible for processing payroll and payments for over ten million American workers.

Investor Relations Contact

Randal Rudniski

Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Planning & Analysis

