Amplitude to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Amplitude%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that Spenser Skates, chief executive officer, and Hoang Vuong, chief financial officer, will present in the following investor events:

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 8, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. PT.

The KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit on March 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of these presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of Amplitude’s website at investors.amplitude.com.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. Nearly 1,600 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team — unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2’s 2022 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

