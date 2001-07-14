8x8 XCaaS™ Integrated Cloud Communications and Contact Center Solution Enhances Capabilities and Sees Global Customer Growth

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced continued global growth and customer adoption of the 8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) solution. 8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated cloud contact+center, voice, team+chat, video+meetings, and CPaaS+embeddable+APIs capabilities in a single-vendor solution, accounts for more than 35 percent of Annualized Recurring Subscriptions and Usage (ARR) as of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021, an increase of more than 35 percent year-over-year.

“Managing teams across multiple countries and continents creates unique communications, collaboration, and customer engagement challenges,” said Charles Bonomo, Chief Information Officer at Infinite Electronics, a leading global supplier of electronic components. “8x8 XCaaS allows us to have our more than 500 employees in the US, Mexico, and China on a high availability, single, integrated cloud communications and contact center platform to provide resilient employee communications and customer engagement capabilities globally.”

According to Metrigy, companies find success when they integrate their contact center with unified communications. Those using an integrated+cloud+unified+communications+and+contact+center+solution+from+a+single+vendor reported nearly 100 percent revenue improvement, a 14 percent cost decrease, a 57 percent customer experience rating improvement, and a 37 percent agent efficiency improvement.

New 8x8 XCaaS features include:

The industry’s first integrated cloud phone and contact center solution in the Philippines, which increases 8x8’s full PSTN replacement services to 48 countries and territories.

New capabilities include multiple call parking modes, shared notes, and directory filter options for 8x8+Frontdesk, a composed experience for high volume call handling.

Advanced enterprise video meeting capabilities, including breakout rooms, polls, and detailed post-meeting summaries, as well as additional moderation controls for effective meetings.

Adoption of 8x8 XCaaS is gaining momentum across a broad range of industries and geographic regions. Recent 8x8 XCaaS deployments, often coupled with 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams and the Microsoft-certified 8x8+Contact+Center, highlight an emerging trend to consolidate communications that change the way organizations work in a hybrid world:

Kubota North America, a leading manufacturer of tractors, lawn mowers, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and industrial engines, implemented their "One Kubota" initiative to bring multiple business units onto a single communication platform. Following a successful pilot led by 8x8's Center of Excellence, Kubota selected 8x8 XCaaS for 1,000 UCaaS and 200 CCaaS seats for streamlined business communications across the organization.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, ALS Limited provides testing, inspection, certification, and verification services for over 370 sites across 65 countries. They continue to increase their global 8x8 XCaaS investment, most recently adding another 800 users with Microsoft Teams integration to support employees in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US.

Inpro is a global manufacturer of high-performance, design-forward architectural products for commercial buildings. They selected 8x8 XCaaS and 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams to support more than 600 employees around the world. They chose XCaaS for composed experiences, such as 8x8 Frontdesk, which will empower receptionists with advanced call handling capabilities, and for tight integration with Salesforce.

Hays County in the Austin, Texas metropolitan area is one of the fastest growing counties in the US. The local government sought a single cloud communications platform with high availability, and selected 8x8 XCaaS with 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams to support a population of more than 240,000.

“Enterprises around the world recognize that a single, integrated unified communications and contact center solution is a critical component to meet the evolving requirements of a rapidly modernizing workforce,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “By continuing to innovate across 8x8 XCaaS, we are helping organizations optimize employee and customer experience, regardless of location or device.”

8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

