Diageo North America Opens New Canning Facility to Accelerate Growth in the Ready-to-Drink Category

With capacity to produce over 25 million cases of malt-based beverages and spirits-based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails, global beverage leader Diageo opened its new manufacturing site, featuring two high-speed can lines. Located in Plainfield, Illinois, Diageo Lincolnway will help accelerate the development of the company’s RTD portfolio and growth strategy in the convenience category.

“We’re incredibly proud of the speed and innovative approach from our team and partners in their efforts to build this site in record time. Diageo Lincolnway will be instrumental in accelerating our offerings in the convenience space and help meet consumer demand,” said Michael L. Nelson Jr., Manufacturing & Distillation, Senior Vice President, Diageo North America. “The new facility strengthens our manufacturing footprint in the region and allows us to leverage synergies with our warehouse and bottling operation in Plainfield.”

The operation at the new 225,000 square-foot facility supplements existing ready-to-drink production across North America. Diageo Lincolnway is producing some of Diageo’s latest portfolio brands and innovations, including Smirnoff seltzers and spirits-based RTD cocktails from Crown Royal and Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz.

“The new canning facility will enhance Diageo’s existing operations, strengthening our offering and accelerating our strategy in the ready-to-drink category,” said Keara Funck, Convenience, Vice President, Diageo North America. “As we continue to build on this opportunity in the convenience space to deliver premium delicious bar-quality cocktails and malt-based beverages, we are excited about the innovations and possibilities this could bring to our consumers.”

The RTD category continues to gain momentum in the United States, driven by consumer interest in enjoying cocktails at home and demand for a range of drinks in convenient formats that are ideal for casual and at-home occasions.

Investing in Illinois

With an investment of approximately $110 million, Diageo Lincolnway employs 50 full-time team members. Diageo North America has built a 56-year-old partnership with the Village of Plainfield and has played an important role contributing to its economic development. Diageo’s presence has grown and expanded over the years: the Plainfield Bottling site - opened since 1966 - and the warehouse collectively employ more than 600 additional people.

“Diageo is an integral part of Plainfield’s economic life, providing jobs and tax revenue. We look forward to their continued and increased role in our Village,” said Mayor John Argoudelis, Village of Plainfield.

“This new production site continues to strengthen the relationship and roots that Diageo has developed over the years within the village of Plainfield," said Lauren Jacobson, Supply Commercialization Manager, Diageo North America. "The commercialization and commissioning activities we achieved as a team in record time serve as the foundation for the success of the site, and will be instrumental in supporting the innovation and supply strategies for the convenience portfolio.”

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

