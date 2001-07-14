Marchex® Launches Conversation DNA™, Delivering Powerful AI Signals Through Every Marchex Conversation Intelligence Product

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that it has launched Marchex Conversation DNA™. This core technology enables voice and text conversation decoding, scoring, categorization and signal delivery across every Marchex conversation intelligence product. It is also the underlying technology that develops the AI-signals and makes them available to virtually any business via the Marchex Anywhere integrations hub.

“With Conversation DNA™, businesses can now surface invaluable sales and consumer intent signals from conversations across voice and text,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “And we can deliver this intelligence faster than ever before.”

Conversation DNA™ uses Marchex’s proprietary AI infrastructure built to uncover relevant insights – such as what customers want and what they are searching for – from a library of more than one billion minutes of voice conversations and hundreds of millions of text messages the company processes each year. These valuable AI signals help businesses understand how to anticipate customer needs in order to deliver highly personalized experiences.

Here is how it works: When customers call or text a business, Conversation DNA™ identifies consumer intent, context, urgency, product or service of interest, appointment scheduling outcome and payment preferences. Decoding conversations down to this level of granularity also helps businesses optimize marketing campaigns, improve customer experiences and, ultimately, close sales.

Equally as important, Conversation DNA™ shows why sellers fail to book appointments, so businesses can correct these behaviors and see what deficiencies in availability, scheduling, or inventory are causing low appointment or close rates.

“Marchex Conversation DNA™ embodies the power of artificial intelligence by surfacing relevant, actionable insights from consumer-to-business conversations to help sales, customer engagement and marketing teams solve their real-world business challenges,” Polley said.

“Businesses of all sizes and across verticals stand to benefit significantly from underlying technology that can quickly turn data and insights into specific actions that can positively affect both customer experience and the company’s bottom line,” he added.

How Conversation DNA™ Helps Businesses:

Determining Caller Relationship to Business Identifies whether a caller has a previous relationship with the business or is new Lead Qualification Identifies if a caller had an intent to purchase or do business, and where the business can complete a sale Conversation Status Identifies the manner in which a phone call ended so the business can determine why they may not be engaging with customers and take action (caller hung up before speaking with an agent, no agent answered the call, caller hung up in the IVR, caller hung up after being transferred, or the caller left a voice mail) Department Identification Identifies the specific department the caller wishes to speak with Product/Service of Interest Identifies the product or service of interest the consumer is calling about Intent Identifies the consumer's objective/reason for the call Outcome Identifies how the consumer conversation ended Clean Call Automatically blocks spam calls or identifies them as “Spam – Automated Message”

