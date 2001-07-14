North Carolina Implements Statewide Electronic Citation Solution from Tyler Technologies

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) and the North Carolina Judicial Branch have successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enforcement Mobile solution, powered by Brazos®. The solution now serves law enforcement agencies in the entire state and produces 23,000 electronic citations weekly.

“With the implementation of Tyler’s Enforcement Mobile solution, we can efficiently process a high volume of citations completely electronically,” said Brad Fowler, chief business officer for the NCAOC. “In addition, we’re able to seamlessly connect our law enforcement agencies and our courts to better serve our constituents.”

With Tyler’s Enforcement Mobile solution in place, the NCAOC has already begun to experience the following benefits and capabilities:

A fully automated citation process, producing electronic citations statewide

Reducing data entry to a single iteration

Allowing officers to create citations and schedule court dates electronically from the patrol car

Allowing officers to transmit data directly to the NCAOC, where it can be immediately accessed by court users statewide

“The NCAOC has been an important partner for Tyler as we work closely with them to optimize their citation process,” said Blaine Smith, general manager of Tyler’s Enforcement Mobile solution. “We’re especially excited about helping the NCAOC easily share information with justice partners across the state.”

The Enforcement Mobile system supports a variety of North Carolina’s law enforcement agencies statewide (State Highway Patrol, Alcohol Law Enforcement, Wildlife Resources Commission, and Division of Motor Vehicles’ License and Theft Bureau), as well as local and county municipalities like sheriff's offices and city police departments.

North Carolina is the nation’s ninth most populous state with more than 10 million residents. The North Carolina Judicial Branch has nearly 7,000 employees, which includes 545 independently elected judicial officials.

