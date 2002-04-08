G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference and the 34th Annual Roth 2022 Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2022.



On Tuesday March 8, 2022, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will participate in a New Drug Launches panel at 2:10PM ET during the virtual 42 nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.





Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. On Tuesday March 15, 2020, Jack Bailey and Raj Malik, M.D., G1’s Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00AM PT during the 34th Annual Roth Conference.



The webcast and replay of both events will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

