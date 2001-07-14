FedEx Corporation Appoints Chris Winton Corporate Vice President, Human Resources

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced Chris Winton as the company’s next corporate vice president, human resources, succeeding Judy Edge. Winton will serve as corporate vice president, human resources – elect until he assumes Edge’s full responsibilities on May 1, 2022. To ensure a seamless transition, Edge will serve as an executive advisor until her official retirement on July 31, 2022.

“Starting as an intern and rising to the highest position in Human Resources, Chris is an example of how we invest in our talent at FedEx,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, FedEx Corp. “During his career, he has taken a strategic approach to hiring and staffing through unprecedented challenges. I look forward to the continued results he will drive in this role and as a member of our Strategic Management Committee.”

Winton, whose FedEx career spans nearly 25 years, most recently served as senior vice president of human resources for FedEx Ground in Pittsburgh, Penn., where heintroduced a new approach in attracting, developing, and retaining talent at all levels through diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Prior to FedEx Ground, Winton served as vice president, human resources, for FedEx Services. During his tenure with FedEx Services, he gained a wide range of experience, holding various leadership positions in logistics, strategic business planning, and information technology before moving into human resources.

“FedEx has a longstanding history of hiring the best team members and offering them a chance to grow and reach their full potential,” Winton said. “Our excellent training, education assistance, and career development programs have prepared me for this opportunity. Stepping into this role, I expect to continue that mission, while also strengthening recruitment efforts as it remains a priority for FedEx.”

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Winton earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis before obtaining his M.B.A. from Dowling College in Oakdale, N.Y. An active member of the community, he serves on several boards, including the United Way of Pittsburgh and WorkFaith of Houston, Texas.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005222/en/