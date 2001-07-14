Nexstar Media Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on March 14

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that it will be participating in the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, FL, on Monday, March 14, 2022. Perry A. Sook, Chairman and CEO, along with Thomas E. Carter, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lee Ann Gliha, Executive Vice President and CFO, will make a company presentation at 9:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the conference presentation are available through the “Events+and+Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your Deutsche Bank sales representative to register for the conference.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 120 million monthly unique users as of December 31, 2021. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

