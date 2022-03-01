CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) Announces Engagement of Investment Banking Firm JH Darbie

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) announces that it has engaged JH Darbie & Co. to provide investment banking services.

CarbonMeta selected JH Darbie based on the bank's reputation for providing capital market solutions to small and mid-cap companies, and its extensive experience with institutional and private investors.

"JH Darbie has the expertise and ability to reach out to investors nationwide to help CarbonMeta achieve its growth and acquisition strategy," said Lloyd Spencer, chairman and president of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. "We look forward to working closely with JH Darbie to secure financing with institutional investors, and to help CarbonMeta grow its business organically and through strategic acquisitions."

CarbonMeta engaged JH Darbie to assist the Company with securing equity and debt financing options, and to evaluate potential acquisition candidates that would fit into the Company's business plan for accelerating growth and increasing shareholder value.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's business will include plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker

CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations

(844) 698-3777, option 3

[email protected]

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690591/CarbonMeta-Technologies-COWI-Announces-Engagement-of-Investment-Banking-Firm-JH-Darbie



