Carter Bank & Trust Donates More Than $26,000 To Non-Profit Organizations In Q4, 2021

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / In continuing its reputation of caring for the communities it's privileged to serve, Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) donated more than $26,000 to 23 non-profit organizations throughout its footprint in Q4 2021 as part of the Bank's CARE Forward program.

The Q4 donations brought the yearly total to more than $100,000.

"To be able to look back on the first year of CARE Forward and know what we were able to impact and support so many different organizations is an incredible feeling, Program Manager Kim Simon said. "As we shift into 2022, we continue on the path of Carter CARE, providing not only monetary donations, but service hours to help our community partner carry out their mission with the hope of impacting even more people."

Through the CARE Forward program, the Bank donates $10 to a local non-profit for each business and personal checking account opened in a branch. For online account openings, donations are made to the American Red Cross. In addition to a monetary investment, Carter Bank associates also invest their time through service engagements with their local CARE Forward nonprofit partner.

In 2021, Carter Bank & Trust donated more than $40,000 to the American Red Cross, which helped in many ways, some of which include:

Supporting the "Help Can't Wait" virtual event

Providing funds to help with relief efforts during both local and national natural disasters, including the December, 2021 tornadoes

Writing more than 2,000 "Thank You" cards and notes to active service members and veterans through the SAF service line

Actively communicating with Carter Bank & Trust associates on ways to volunteer with the American Red Cross

As Carter Bank & Trust continues its relationship with the American Red Cross, it has already hosted a blood drive in Greensboro, N.C. and is supporting the "Sound The Alarm" program, which provides free, working smoke detectors in homes, to help save lives in the event of a house fire.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com

