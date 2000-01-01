Why Float Is So Vital for Berkshire Hathaway

One of the most integral parts of the Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) empire is the so-called investment float the group's insurance business has been building since 1967.

Being able to accumulate float is a unique quality of the property and casualty insurance business. These companies receive insurance premiums upfront from policyholders and only need to pay claims at a later date.

In some cases, there is no need to pay out some of this money for decades, giving these companies essentially free money to hold until they need to pay out on potential claims. Of course, the corporation only needs to worry about claims if it does not underwrite profitably. If the business underwrites profitably, it will be able to make a profit on the insurance float. If it doesn't, it could end up paying out more in claims than it earns on float.

This is a simplistic analysis of the process, but I think it illustrates the point. This collect-now, pay-later model leaves property casualty insurance companies holding large sums of money, which may eventually go to policyholders, but in the meantime it has a chance to profit off of that money through investing wisely.

As Berkshire's insurance business has expanded, its float has also grown, providing billions of dollars in capital for Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) to invest. The value of the float has grown from $19 million in 1967 to $147 billion for 2021.

Buffett determines the cost of this float by analyzing how much Berkshire has had to pay out to policyholders. If the insurance business is paying out more than it is receiving in premiums, it loses money on an underwriting basis. In this scenario, there is a cost to the float.

However, suppose the company is receiving more in premiums than it is paying out in losses. In that case, the cost of the float is negative as Berkshire is essentially receiving free money from its policyholders.

As Buffett explained in his 2021 letter to shareholders, while the insurance business has recorded some losses in the past, the overall cost of the float has been negative in the long run:

"So far, this float has cost us less than nothing. Though we have experienced a number of years when insurance losses combined with operating expenses exceeded premiums, overall we have earned a modest 55-year profit from the underwriting activities that generated our float."

I think it is important for all investors to understand how this quirk of the property casualty insurance business has helped turn Berkshire into what it is today over the past few decades.

The company has been able to essentially borrow money at negative rates of interest to invest in high-quality securities, which have themselves gone on to achieve double-digit returns. These dual tailwinds have turned the company into a compounding machine.

There are only a couple of other businesses that follow the same approach. Most other insurance companies invest their float in low-risk, low-yielding fixed-income securities.

Many of these companies might like to take more risk with their portfolios, but they are limited in what they can do by regulators. Berkshire has been able to get around this issue by maintaining a very strong balance sheet.

It also has significant interests in other businesses. For example, BNSF has the same kind of defensive qualities regulators might look for in a fixed income asset. Before Berkshire acquired the railroad, it had interests in many other businesses, all of which provided a layer of protection for regulators. If we go all the way back to the late 1960s, Berkshire's ownership of See's Candy may have been enough to convince regulators that the business did not need to own a large fixed-income portfolio.

I think these unique qualities are often overlooked, but without them, Berkshire would not be the business it is today.