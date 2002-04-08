FAT Brands, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating FAT Brands, Inc. ( FAT) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their FAT Brands, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/fat.



What is this all about?

On February 22, 2022, FAT Brands, Inc., operator of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurants disclosed in an SEC filing that the DOJ and SEC have both “opened investigations relating to the Company and our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wiederhorn, and are formally seeking documents and materials concerning, among other things, the Company’s December 2020 merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc., transactions between these entities and Mr. Wiederhorn, and compensation, extensions of credit and other benefits or payments received by Mr. Wiederhorn or his family.”

On this news, shares of FAT Brands, Inc. fell 25% in intraday trading on February 22, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased FAT Brands, Inc. shares and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: [email protected]