3 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

Investors may be interested in the following securities as their forward price-earnings multiples are trading lower or around the historical S&P 500 average price-earnings multiple of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Colfax

The first stock that makes the cut is Colfax Corp. ( CFX, Financial), a Wilmington, Delaware-based global provider of diversified technologies to various operators in the manufacturing and medical industries.

Colfax has a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.15, which results from Monday’s closing price of $40.21 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $2.65 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has fallen by 11.50% over the past year for a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a 52-week range of $39.34 to $54.67.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock with an average price target of $54.33 per share.

WESCO International

The second stock that qualifies is WESCO International Inc. ( WCC, Financial), a Pittsburgh-based provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions in North America and internationally.

WESCO International has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.92, which derives from Monday’s closing price of $121.73 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $12.271 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 37% over the past year for a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a 52-week range of $79.1 to $140.92.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $157.73 per share.

Hanesbrands

The third stock that meets the criteria is Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI, Financial), a Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based manufacturer and seller of various basic apparel for men, women and children.

Hanesbrands has a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.2, which derives from Monday’s closing price of $15.45 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $1.88 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has dropped by 18.64% over the past year for a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a 52-week range of $14.51 to $22.815.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $20.17 per share.