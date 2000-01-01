Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
3 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

Value investors may be interested in these companies

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Colfax, WESCO International and Hanesbrands have forward price-earnings ratios that are below or near the S&P 500's historical average.
  • Wall Street is positive about these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Investors may be interested in the following securities as their forward price-earnings multiples are trading lower or around the historical S&P 500 average price-earnings multiple of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Colfax

The first stock that makes the cut is Colfax Corp. (

CFX, Financial), a Wilmington, Delaware-based global provider of diversified technologies to various operators in the manufacturing and medical industries.

Colfax has a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.15, which results from Monday’s closing price of $40.21 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $2.65 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has fallen by 11.50% over the past year for a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a 52-week range of $39.34 to $54.67.

1498738011741954048.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock with an average price target of $54.33 per share.

WESCO International

The second stock that qualifies is WESCO International Inc. (

WCC, Financial), a Pittsburgh-based provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions in North America and internationally.

WESCO International has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.92, which derives from Monday’s closing price of $121.73 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $12.271 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 37% over the past year for a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a 52-week range of $79.1 to $140.92.

1498738013939769344.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $157.73 per share.

Hanesbrands

The third stock that meets the criteria is Hanesbrands Inc. (

HBI, Financial), a Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based manufacturer and seller of various basic apparel for men, women and children.

Hanesbrands has a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.2, which derives from Monday’s closing price of $15.45 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $1.88 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has dropped by 18.64% over the past year for a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a 52-week range of $14.51 to $22.815.

1498738015562964992.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $20.17 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
