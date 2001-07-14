Forestar to Present at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Forestar+Group+Inc. (“Forestar”) (NYSE: FOR) announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and Daniel C. Bartok, CEO, will participate in a company roundtable presentation at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference is being held at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

The live broadcast of the presentation may be accessed under the events and presentations section of Forestar’s investor site at investor.forestar.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s investor site within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until March 29, 2022.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 55 markets in 23 states and delivered 16,864 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

