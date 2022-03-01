Fuddruckers Debuts New Menus Featuring Plant-Based Offerings

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuddruckers Restaurants, serving guests the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980, today announced the debut of new combo menus at 14 Fuddruckers, Black Titan Holdings LLC, restaurant locations, featuring gourmet plant-based offerings, exclusively developed for Fuddruckers.

Fuddruckers worked exclusively with industry leading plant-based food provides to develop new items that match the company's unrelenting commitment to quality and flavor.

Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers commented, "Fuddruckers mission has always been to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. For the first time ever, we are proud to enhance our commitment by extending plant-based healthy options for customers."

Perkins added, "As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to have partnered with BEYOND MEAT, GOOD PLANeT Foods, Meatless Farm and Hooray Foods. We believe these are the best brands in the business and together we've devised delicious plant-based items, that will delight vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat-eaters."

Participating Locations – Black Titan Holdings LLC

Texas

Houston : 2400B South MacGregor Way

: South MacGregor Way Houston : 7250 Highway 6 North

: 7250 Highway 6 North Houston : 3929 Southwest Freeway

: 3929 Southwest Freeway Houston : 13010 North West Freeway

: 13010 North West Freeway Kingwood : 4360 Kingwood Drive

: 4360 Kingwood Drive Stafford : 11445 Fountain Lake Drive

: 11445 Fountain Lake Drive Tomball : 8510 Creekside Forest Drive

Arizona

Glendale : 7704 West Bell Road

: 7704 West Bell Road Mesa: 6455 E. Southern Avenue

Phoenix : 8941 North Black Canyon Highway

: 8941 North Black Canyon Highway Tempe : 7470 S. Priest Drive

Kansas

Kansas City: 1705 Village West Parkway

Missouri

St. Louis: 10752 Sunset Hill Plaza

Virginia

Woodbridge: 14000 Foulger Square

About Fuddruckers

Making the world happy, one great burger at a time. Fuddruckers has been serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980. The Fuddruckers mission is to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. As a national restaurant company, Fuddruckers is proud to be the only 100 percent African American owned hamburger franchises in the U.S. with more than 92 restaurants across the country.

Today, Fuddruckers is still the only gourmet hamburger experience that is totally customizable, allowing you to have the power to "create your crave." To learn more, visit https://www.fuddruckers.com/

