Auxier Asset Management Buys Organon, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, GAMCO Investors Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Auxier Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Charter Communications Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, GAMCO Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxier Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Auxier Asset Management owns 171 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Jeff Auxier
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 86,645 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,106 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  3. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 47,674 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 204,427 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. The Kroger Co (KR) - 374,161 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $632.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Value Line Inc (VALU)

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Value Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $129.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Organon & Co (OGN)

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Organon & Co by 130.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $37.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 110,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Sold Out: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL)

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $23.78 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $25.79.



