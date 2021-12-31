Auxier Asset Management Buys Organon, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, GAMCO Investors Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, LLY, FAST, NEE, SM, SYK, VALU, ASML,

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Auxier Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Grand Canyon Education Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Charter Communications Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, GAMCO Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxier Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Auxier Asset Management owns 171 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 86,645 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,106 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 47,674 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 204,427 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% The Kroger Co (KR) - 374,161 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $632.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Value Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $129.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Organon & Co by 130.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $37.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 110,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Auxier Asset Management sold out a holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $23.78 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $25.79.