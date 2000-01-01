Johnson & Johnson's Gain Could Be Bristol-Myers' Loss

Partners Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) and Legend Biotech Corp. ( LEGN, Financial) would probably agree that good things come to those who wait. The two pharma companies were rewarded for their patience when the Food and Drug Administration approved their CAR-T therapy this week. The companies had expected a green light several months ago, but they’re pleased the OK finally came through.

The win for Johnson & Johnson and Legend may be a loss for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial), whose own CAR-T drug has stumbled out of the starting blocks due to supply issues. The two companies hope to learn from Bristol’s mistakes by rolling out their drug in phases. “By being selective out of the gate, we can ensure that those sites who are brought on board have access to therapy,” Mike Hirschmann, Legend’s U.S. commercial lead, said.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy is a way to get immune cells called T cells (a type of white blood cell) to fight cancer by changing them in the lab so they can find and destroy cancer cells, according to Cancer.org. CAR T-cell therapy is also sometimes talked about as a type of cell-based gene therapy because it involves altering the genes inside T cells to help them attack cancer. This type of treatment can be very helpful in treating some types of cancer, even when other medications are no longer working.

Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech, an eight-year-old Somerset, New Jersey-based company, believe Carvykti sales could eventually reach more than $5 billion annually, reported Fierce Pharma. That figure is based on the treatment’s ability to reach earlier lines of multiple myeloma treatment. That indication puts Carvykti on par with Bristol’s Abecma, which is projected to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2029.

Carvykti seems to be more effective than Abecma, but that advantage could be offset by the former’s higher rate of neurotoxicity, a problem Legend says that is caused by a high tumor load, that is, the number of cancer cells, the size of a tumor or the amount of cancer in the body. The company is addressing the issue via education about enhanced bridging therapy to reduce tumor burden as well as early and more extensive management of cytokine release syndrome—a dangerous side effect of CAR-T therapies.

Johnson & Johnson's stock was rocked in October and November on positive results from antiviral pills from Merck ( MRK, Financial) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial). Investors worried demand for antiviral pills would lead to lower vaccinations, but sales of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine are expected to be $3 billion to $3.5 billion this year. Another worry was put to bed when the company agreed to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims.

Legend’s stock has soared 55% in the past year, but has lost steam recently and now trades at about $38, well off its 52-week high of $58. A subsidiary of China’s Genscript Biotech Corp. (HKSE:1548), Yahoo Finance reports Legend is rated a buy with a 12-month price target of $64.