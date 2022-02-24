First Eagle Commentary: Initial Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

First Eagle’s exposure to the combatants in the Ukrainian conflict is negligible. Portfolios managed by the Global Value team have 0.0% direct exposure to companies based in Russia or Ukraine and an exposure of less than 1.3% on a revenue basis.*

* Source: Bloomberg; data as of February 24, 2022.

Views expressed are as of February 24, 2022.

By daybreak, Russian armored columns were on the ground throughout Ukraine, having entered the country from points east (Russia), north (Belarus) and south (Russia-controlled Crimea). While rising tensions between the neighboring nations—and, by extension, between Russia and the US—suggested that some sort of military incursion by Russia was all but inevitable, the magnitude of the initial foray was more extreme than many thought likely. The full-scale attack now underway appears intent on forcing regime change in Ukraine as well as its demilitarization. It also may represent the next stage in a geopolitical shift that could be highly impactful for asset markets and currencies, both in the near term and for years down the road.

What follows is our initial reaction to the events on the ground and their potential impacts on global economic activity and financial markets, as of February 24, 2022.

US and NATO Response Limited to Economic Sanctions, for Now

A direct military response from the US or NATO seems unlikely at this early stage, though ongoing financial aid and the shipment of weapons and other provisions to Ukraine is likely to increase. Instead, the US, UK and European Union will rely on large and far-reaching sanctions as their cudgel of choice. The first to act, US President Biden announced a range of actions targeting Russia’s banking system, its political elite and oligarchs, and stateowned companies, all designed to hurt Russia economically in both the near term and over time by suppressing economic activity, promoting inflation, raising borrowing costs and cutting off its manufacturers from a range of vital high-tech inputs.1

While other potential measures remain on the table, the most notable of these carry significant risk of self-harm, particularly for the EU given its economic ties with Russia; Russia accounted for 4.8% of the EU’s trading activity in 2020 and was the source of 26% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas.2 Cutting off Russia from the SWIFT system of international financial exchange, for example, would all but close a major destination of EU exports. It would also curtail the ability of EU nations to import oil and gas from Russia, likely sending already-lofty energy prices sharply higher on the Continent and introducing another supply uncertainty to the global market.

The invasion calls into question the future of energy supply in Europe. Only a few days ago Germany halted its Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which was currently in the testing and certification phase of development after completing construction in September 2021. Long a point of disagreement between the US and Germany, the pipeline was intended to allow Russia to deliver natural gas directly to Germany (and, thus, Europe) via a pipeline running under the Baltic Sea, rather than its current land route via Ukraine. As the Ukraine conflict intensifies, Europe likely will increasingly depend on large liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters like the US and Qatar for its needs. European efforts to diversify away from its Russian reliance in recent months has helped the US become the world’s biggest LNG exporter for the first time.3

