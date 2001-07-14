Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Workiva Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Workiva+Inc. (

NYSE:WK, Financial), the company that simplifies complex work, today announces its planned participation at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The events will be webcast live, and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: more efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220301006148r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006148/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles