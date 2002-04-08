EverCommerce to Present at March Investor Conferences

DENVER, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. ( EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Executive Officer, Eric Remer, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. EST).

Chief Executive Officer, Eric Remer, and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Thompson, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. EST.

The presentations will be webcast live and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events & Presentations” section of EverCommerce’s investor relations website at https://investors.evercommerce.com immediately prior to the start of each presentation. Following each presentation, a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of EverCommerce’s investor relations website at https://investors.evercommerce.com.

