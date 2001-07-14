Hyatt to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference hosted by Raymond James at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentation, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

