WM Announces Cash Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2022.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006224/en/

