CRITEO TO PRESENT AT THE BMO DIGITAL ADVERTISING SUMMIT ON MARCH 2, 2022

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced that Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, will present at the BMO Digital Advertising Summit on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, Investor Relations Director, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, [email protected]

