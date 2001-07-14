Two Harbors Investment Corp. To Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Two+Harbors+Investment+Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that Bill Greenberg, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, is scheduled to participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference being held on March 8, 2022 through March 9, 2022. The panel discussion entitled “Mortgage Finance: Opportunities Amid Fed Policy Shift” is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. ET on March 8, 2022.

The panel discussion will be webcast and made available in the Events section of the Two Harbors’ website at www.twoharborsinvestment.com. The replay will be available for one year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com for all releases other than those related to offerings.

