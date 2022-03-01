Viatris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 43 rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8 th at 3:25 p.m. EST .





and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 43 Annual Institutional Investors Conference on at . President Rajiv Malik and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16 th at 10:45 a.m. EST .

Interested parties can access live webcasts of the events at investor.viatris.com. Archived versions also will be available following the live events and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of over 37,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301493342.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.