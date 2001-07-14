Nanox to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022

NANO-X+IMAGING+LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Company management will participate in two investor conferences in the month of March 2022:

Oppenheimer 32 nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Annual Healthcare Conference Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

About Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer, Erez Meltzer, and Chief Financial Officer, Ran Daniel, will deliver a presentation and host investor 1x1 meetings during the Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2022.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 9:20 am EST, and will be accessible via a live webcast here. Interested parties may also access the link to the live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

Ran Daniel will deliver a presentation and host investor 1x1 meetings during the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference, which will be held in Chicago on Tuesday, March 22.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 22 at 3:00 pm CT, and will be accessible via a live webcast here. Interested parties may also access the link to the live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging services for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisitions, and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (1) the inability to successfully integrate the acquired companies’ business, (2) the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees, (3) costs related to the acquisitions and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations that impact the operations of the acquired companies, (5) the failure to meet projected technology development targets, (6) the failure of the acquired companies to effectively scale end-to-end medical imaging solutions worldwide, (7) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, and (8) (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox.Arc ; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; (v) the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vi) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and (vii) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among other things.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

