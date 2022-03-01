Brookfield Business Partners Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for Unit Split and Creation of Brookfield Business Corporation

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Business Partners” or “BBU”) (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN) today announced that it has filed its final prospectus and that its registration statement has been declared effective in respect of the special distribution of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) of Brookfield Business Corporation (“BBUC”). From an economic and accounting perspective, the special distribution will be analogous to a unit split as it does not result in any underlying change to aggregate cash flows or net asset value except for the adjustment for the aggregate number of units/shares outstanding.



BBU and BBUC would like to clarify the trading dates provided in the press release issued on February 22, 2022. The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) will both implement “when-issued” and “due bill” trading commencing March 4, 2022 and ending at the close of business on March 14, 2022. During this time period, these designations will impact how our securities trade on both exchanges. Investors should be aware of the following features:

Trades in “BBU” and “BBU.UN” on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will include the entitlement to receive Shares at 12:01 AM on March 15, 2022 (i.e., should trade on a pre-split basis).





Trades in “BBUC WI” and “BBUC” on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will represent the Shares (i.e., should trade on a split-adjusted basis), allowing a holder to buy and sell Shares post-split. Accordingly, trades in “BBUC WI” or “BBUC” on or after March 4, 2022 allow a person to trade the entitlement to receive Shares without trading any BBU units he or she may hold. BBUC expects “when-issued” trades of Shares to settle two (2) business days after completion of the special distribution.





Trades in “BBU WI” and “BBU.W” on the NYSE and TSX, respectively, will represent units of BBU only (i.e., should trade on a split-adjusted basis), allowing a holder to sell BBU units post-split without concurrently selling the entitlement to receive Shares on March 15, 2022. Accordingly, trades in “BBU WI” or “BBU.W” on or after March 4, 2022 allow a person to trade BBU units without trading any right to receive any Shares pursuant to the special distribution.



Beginning on March 15, 2022, BBUC and BBU will trade under their respective symbols on both exchanges.

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from a strong competitive position and provide essential products and services.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more important information, please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

