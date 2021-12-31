Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Distribution

Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange– listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.074 per common share. The monthly distribution is payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be March 16, 2022.

The distribution is expected to be paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends). The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information, which is based on estimates, and the final determination of such amount will be made in early 2023 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income instruments of predominantly corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans. In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined below) in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign bonds, loans and other fixed income instruments, as well as other investments (including derivatives) with similar economic characteristics. The Fund will invest primarily in instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or below BBB- by either Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)), or unrated but judged by the Adviser, to be of comparable quality. “Managed Assets” means the Fund’s total assets, including the assets attributable to the proceeds from any borrowings or other forms of structural leverage minus liabilities other than the aggregate indebtedness entered into for purposes of leverage. The Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its assets in foreign securities, and up to 25% of its Managed Assets in fixed income instruments and securities of issuers in emerging markets. Such foreign instruments may be U.S. currency denominated or foreign currency denominated. The Fund’s investments in fixed income instruments also may include, to a lesser extent, debentures, notes, commercial paper, investment grade bonds, loans other than secured loans, including unsecured loans and mezzanine loans, and other similar types of debt instruments, as well as derivatives related to or referencing these types of securities and instruments. The Fund will not invest in collateralized loan obligations or collateralized debt obligations. The Fund will seek to dynamically adjust and hedge its duration depending on the market opportunities available. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of the Fund will generally range between zero and seven years.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The price of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset values (NAVs), which may increase an investor’s risk of loss. At the time of sale, shares may have a market price that is below NAV and may be worth less than the original investment upon their sale.

The Fund’s investments in below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) may carry a greater risk of nonpayment of interest or principal than higher rated bonds. Loans (including loan assignments, loan participations and other loan instruments) carry other risks, including the risk of insolvency of the lending bank or other intermediary. Loans may be unsecured or not fully collateralized, may be subject to restrictions on resale and sometimes trade infrequently on the secondary market.

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US545 billion in assets globally1, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions, private credit, infrastructure, renewables, natural assets, real estate, and transportation finance. Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs approximately 16,400 people in 31 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Investment policies, management fees, risks other than those mentioned above, and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in the closed-end fund prospectus used in its initial public offering. For additional information, contact the Delaware Ivy Funds Sales Desk at 1-877-693-3546.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this material is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

1 As at 31 December 2021

