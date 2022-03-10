Gabelli Funds to Host 13th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium

Gabelli Funds is hosting its 13th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The conference will focus on the themes of global supply chain, demand trends, inflationary pressures, sustainability, and M&A. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

9:20am Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds *9:30 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) Andy Tometich, CEO; Shane Hostetter, CFO;

Jeffery Schnell, IR Senior Director *10:00 Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) Keith Phillips, CEO *10:30 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Jim Jaye, IR SVP; Eric Swanson, IR VP *11:00 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO; Matthew Garth, CFO *11:30 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Mike Monahan, SVP External Relations;

Andy Hedberg, IR VP 12:00pm Lunch Break *12:30 Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) Kevin Willis, CFO; Seth Mrozek, IR Director *1:00 Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF) Mike Bourque, CFO; Ken Feroldi, IR Director *1:30 Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) Pat Quarles, CEO; Sami Ahmad, CFO *Virtual Presentation

Details:

Lotte New York Palace

March 10, 2022

9:20 am - 2:00 pm

Virtual Conference Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_vFICuSpHTHWBSKAxJpnzEw

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301006253/en/